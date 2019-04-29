× Police investigate home invasion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a home invasion over the weekend.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of the Susquehanna Trail. Police were alerted of the home invasion Sunday at 12:35 a.m.

The homeowners, a man and woman, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks forced entry into the home, according to police. One individual was armed with a handgun.

Police say the men tied up the homeowners and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the home. They were not injured during the incident.

Police note that this was not a random act and that the man was targeted.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 717-292-3647 or through a tip line at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.