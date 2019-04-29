× Police investigating after five people taken to hospital with injuries after stabbing in Lancaster city

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Five people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Lancaster city.

On April 28 around 1:55 a.m., police responded to the first block of Green Street for a reported fight in progress.

While police were en-route, a call was received that there was also a stabbing victim at the intersection of Chester St. at Pershing Ave.

Upon arrival at the Chester St. scene, a woman was found with multiple lacerations on her arms, hands and torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is in serious but stable condition.

When police arrived to the Green Street scene, they did not find any victims there, but there were signs that a fight had occurred.

Police were able to follow blood trails and located evidence but did not locate any additional victims.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were notified that officers had been dispatched to an address in Sterling Place in Lancaster Township for two people with injuries stemming from the fight on Green Street.

Those victims, two women, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

They were treated and released from the hospital.

While police were on scene, a woman and her 16-year-old child arrived at the hospital for treatment from injuries received in the fight.

They too were treated and released.

Police say that the initial indication is that this was not a random act, and several people involved in the incident are known to each other.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Heather Halstead at 717-735-3353 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.