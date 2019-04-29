Police investigating if attempted burglary has connection to missing child case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating if an attempted burglary has any possible connection to a missing child case from last week.

On April 28 around 3:45 a.m., State Police responded to a reported attempted burglary in the 14000 block of Lower Edgemont Road in Washington Township.

Police say that unknown suspect(s) were able to enter the residence through an unlocked ground level window.

The suspect(s) fled upon hearing the dog and home owner awaken on the upper floor.

Police have no suspect or vehicle information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

State Police are also investigating if this attempted burglary has any connection to the case of the Gemma Moats, who went missing for over 12 hours on April 24 before being located within a mile of her home on April 25.

Police say that they are investigating a connection due to the proximity of the residences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.