× Police: Manchester man attacks victim, crashes car while fleeing scene

YORK COUNTY — A 30-year-old Manchester man is facing numerous charges after police say he attacked a Newberry Township man, then crashed his car while trying to flee from the scene.

Anthony Wayne Fickes, of Sunset Drive, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, and careless driving in the incident, which occurred around 2:49 a.m. Sunday., according to Newberry Township Police.

The investigation began when police were called by the victim, who reported that Fickes and another man had just shown up at his house and attacked him. The victim reported he was currently pursuing Fickes’ silver Toyota on Old Trail Road, near the bridge crossing into Strinestown, according to the criminal complaint. While the victim was on the line with police, Fickes’ Toyota was involved in an accident, police say.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Fickes’ vehicle and another car were damaged in a crash, the complaint states. Police say all of the vehicles were traveling south on Susquehanna Trail when Fickes’ vehicle lost control, crossed into the opposing lane, went up an embankment and struck a telephone pole before settling back on the road. Fickes, the vehicle’s driver, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person, police allege.

The victim told police that he had been watching a child at a home on the 3000 block of Old Trail Road when Fickes and another man showed up. The other suspect held the victim down while Fickes punched him repeatedly in the face and body. The other suspect held the victim by the throat so hard that the victim could not breathe, and defecated in his pants, the victim told police.

When Fickes and the other suspect left the residence after the attack, the victim said he pursued in his vehicle. When Fickes crashed his car, the victim said, he had to swerve to avoid them and wound up crashing his vehicle as well.