Police searching for suspect from retail theft at Lowe's store in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect who stole multiple tools from a Lowe’s.

On April 28, police received a report of a retail theft that occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the Lowe’s Store along E. High Street in Carlisle.

The suspect in the above photo entered the store via the lumber entrance and got a cart.

The suspect proceeded to get $827.31 worth of tools into the cart before leaving through the exit and being stopped by Lowe’s staff.

Then, the suspect ran off towards the Burger King restaurant nearby.

Police say that the above pictured suspect has also committed previous retail thefts at the same Lowe’s store just days before, in which he stole multiple chainsaws.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the suspect to contact 717-243-5252.