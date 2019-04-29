Police seek help in identifying suspects in attempted retail theft at West Manchester Giant

YORK COUNTY — Police are seeking help in identifying two men accused of attempting to steal almost $300 worth of groceries from a West Manchester Township Giant store last week.

According to West Manchester Township Police, the attempted theft occurred at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Giant on the 1200 block of Carlisle Road.

Police say the two men entered the store, filled two shopping carts full of products, and attempted to leave without paying. When they were confronted by store employees, they allegedly abandoned the carts and fled, leaving the scene in a red Mazda Protege, which headed south on Carlisle Road toward York.

The first cart contained 26 packages of coffee, police say, while the second cart contained seven packages of meat and nine packages of shrimp. The total value of the items was $284.39, police say.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is encouraged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.