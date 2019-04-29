× Police seek to identify suspect in West Manchester Township retail theft

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify the suspect in a retail theft.

On April 28 around 8:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Giant in the 1200 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township for a reported retail theft that had occurred on April 26.

Police spoke to a loss prevention officer who had reviewed video and found that on April 26 around 4:45 p.m., a grey sedan with heavily tinted windows pulled into the store parking lot.

A young, black woman got out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle, and an older black man got out of the driver’s side.

The woman had her hair in a pony tail and was wearing glasses. She was also wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with black yoga pants.

The man was wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans, a blue hat, Timberland-type boots and sunglasses.

After getting out of the vehicle, the pair entered the store, and went to the soda aisle, where they both selected items and put them in a car.

The woman went around the store, shopping and putting other items in the cart.

Then, the woman pushed the cart out of the store without paying for her items, which totaled $355.00.

When an employee stopped the woman in the fire lane and asked for her receipt, the woman refused to come back into the store.

The woman told the employee that her mother had the receipt in the car.

The woman proceeded to leave the car, run into the lot, and left in the grey sedan.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.