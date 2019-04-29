× Report: Woodstock 50 has been canceled

WATKINS GLEN, NY — Woodstock 50, the concert intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary music festival this summer, has been canceled, according to Rolling Stone online.

One of the festival’s main investor groups, Dentsu, told Rolling Stone that the festival would not proceed.

The concert’s lineup — which was said to include acts from the original Woodstock sharing the stage with current luminaries like Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, the Raconteurs, Imagine Dragons, Kacey Musgraves, Run the Jewels, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, and many more — was set in early March, and tickets were supposed to go on sale on Earth Day, Rolling Stone said. But the start of ticket sales were postponed due to permitting issues.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements,” Dentsu said in a statement. “We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival.

“But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

The concert was scheduled to be held on August 16-18 at Watkins Glen. Last year, the jamband Phish had a three-day music festival called Curveball scheduled to take place at the same location, but that show was also canceled due to health concerns surrounding water conditions at the site, which had been the subject of flooding days before the festival was to begin.

Rumors about the fate of Woodstock 50 began when the festival missed its April 22nd on-sale date, Rolling Stone said.

“There is currently a hold on the Woodstock 50 on-sale date; the festival reportedly didn’t acquire a mass gathering permit from the New York State Department of Health,” organizers said at the time.

They also denied claims that the festival would be canceled. However, after a week passed without updated ticket information, Dentsu canceled Woodstock 50 Monday.

According to Billboard, the festival was canceled due to concerns about the capacity of the festival, permit issues and site readiness.