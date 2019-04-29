Route 322 West in Derry Township re-opens after crash

Posted 1:35 PM, April 29, 2019

Update, 3:15 p.m.: 322 Westbound is now reopened, Derry Township Police say.

Original Story

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Route 322 between the Hummelstown/Middletown Road Exit and Bridge Street will be closed until further notice while investigators investigate a crash, according to Derry Township Police.

The accident occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Route 322 West at Fiddlers Elbow Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, as the road will be closed for several hours.

