Route 322 West in Derry Township re-opens after crash

Update, 3:15 p.m.: 322 Westbound is now reopened, Derry Township Police say.

Original Story

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Route 322 between the Hummelstown/Middletown Road Exit and Bridge Street will be closed until further notice while investigators investigate a crash, according to Derry Township Police.

The accident occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Route 322 West at Fiddlers Elbow Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, as the road will be closed for several hours.