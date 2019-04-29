× Route 501 closure extended to late afternoon of April 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– While Rt. 501 Broad Street was previously scheduled to be CLOSED Saturday April 27 to Monday April 29 – detours are posted throughout Lititz Borough & Warwick Township, ongoing delays have resulted in an extension of this closure until late in the afternoon of April 30, 2019. A sewer main replacement is requiring Lititz Borough to close North Broad Street beyond the anticipated and previously announced closure from April 27 at 6 AM to 7 PM on April 29th.

The existing sewer main was installed at an angle across the intersection of North Broad & East Kline Lane. This alignment presents flow issues for properties on the west side of North Broad. As part of the Wilbur Project, the Borough is requiring this historic issue to be addressed as part of the development. “While we realize a closure of Broad Street presents an inconvenience to both our residents and neighbors, we feel that a total closure over a few days is preferable to tying up traffic in town for several weeks.

We looked at several options but due to the nature of the site, a full closure allows the work to be done in the shortest amount of time possible,” said Shane Weaver, Lititz Borough Council President. Broad Street will be closed from Front Street to the drive for Lititz Springs Park. The closure may be extended due to inclement weather or the need to excavate a large amount of bedrock. Pedestrian access through the closure will remain, but may be routed away from the work. (courtesy of the Warwick School District webpage)

SOURCE: Crimewatch