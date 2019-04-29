× State agencies are trying to find what killed nearly 30 fish in Donegal Creek in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection are trying to determine what killed several rainbow trout in Donegal Creek in Lancaster County.

The dead fish were found Sunday in a section of the creek near Marietta Avenue, according to the Fish and Boat Commission. About 30 stocked rainbow trout were found dead.

The cause remains under investigation by DEP and Fish & Boat Commission agents.