× State Police: Arrest made in abduction of 4-year-old girl in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest has been made in connection with the abduction of a 4-year-old girl last week in Franklin County, according to State Police.

Thomas Dewald, 20, is accused of kidnapping Gemma Moats from her home in the 12000 block of Pen Mar Road. State Police said Moats was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was found unharmed several hours later about two miles away in the 14000 block of Harbaugh Church Road.

Dewald is also accused of burglarizing a home in the 1400 block of Lower Edgement Road early Sunday morning.

State Police said Dewald was interviewed Monday and taken into custody. Charges are being prepared against the man for kidnapping, criminal attempt – kidnapping, burglary and false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, criminal trespass, indecent assault and reckless endangerment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.