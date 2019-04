× Steelers release LB Jon Bostic

PITTSBURGH– After the draft ended, the Steelers chose to release one of the team’s veteran linebackers.

The team cut LB Jon Bostic on Saturday.

Bostic, 27, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last off season.

However, the team traded up in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select LB Devin Bush, and the team felt Bostic was an unnecessary player on the roster, leading to his release.

The move will save Pittsburgh $1.1 million against the salary cap.