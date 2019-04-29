‘They f—ed with the wrong family’: Supporters rally for Navy SEAL accused of war crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A fundraising event for Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher, accused of several war crimes including murder, drew a sold out crowd at Twisted Taps in University Heights Friday night.

“They f---ed with the wrong family, and we’re going to fight this. We’re going to fight this every step of the way,” Edward's little brother Sean Gallagher said.

Gallagher is currently awaiting trial in San Diego. He is accused of several war crimes, including shooting at civilians, stabbing a detained and wounded ISIS fighter to death and of obstruction of justice. Gallagher has also been accused of posing for a photo and performing his re-enlistment ceremony next to a dead body.

Recently, it was revealed that Gallagher is at the center of another investigation, the shooting death of a goat herder in Afghanistan in 2010.

He has denied all allegations.

Gallagher's supporters said the mission of Friday night's fundraiser was to raise money to help with his legal battle. Speakers also included Gallagher's wife Andrea, and New York's 9/11 police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“They have a job to do. Let them do their damn job. Let them go and kill the enemy and leave them alone. Reward them for doing their job,” Kerik said.

“The allegations have no evidence on most of these charges, or the evidence is exculpatory. It’s the exact opposite of what’s been put out in these narratives. So you’re building a case on cobbled up lies, fabrications and rumors,” Andrea Gallagher said.

The Gallagher family said Edward is grateful for his supporters.

“I think Eddie would just love to say that he fought for you for 20 years and he wouldn’t change a thing about it. He’s lived an honorable life as a Navy SEAL, as a service member, as a husband and a father. He has nothing to be ashamed of," Andrea Gallagher said

The Gallagher family has repeatedly criticized the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for their treatment of Gallagher. KSWB has reached out to the agency, and officials said they do not comment during open investigations.

The family has also said Gallagher has been treated unlawfully when it comes to his confinement.

Public Affairs Officer Tamara Lawrence, with the Naval Special Warfare Command, sent the following in an email to KSWB: