York County man accused of driving under the influence with 2-year-old child in back seat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is accused of driving under the influence with a two-year-old child in the back seat.

Charles Altshuler, 40, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI and a summary offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, court documents show.

Altshuler, driving a Dodge Journey, was pulled over by a Springettsbury Township officer just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday due to a suspended registration.

The officer wrote in the criminal complaint that Altshuler avoided eye contact with him while obtaining information for the vehicle. The officer added that while speaking with Altshuler, he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Altshuler was requested to exit the vehicle and place his hands behind his back — the officer advised that Altshuler was not being arrested at that time.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Altshuler’s breath while standing approximately three to five feet away from him. The officer asked the man if had anything to drink earlier, in which he reportedly said he had “a couple beers” earlier in the night.

The officer then requested Altshuler to perform field sobriety tests as well as a breathalyzer test, which “registered a positive reading for the presence of alcohol,” the criminal complaint stated.

Following the tests, Altshuler was taken into custody and secured in the officer’s vehicle.

It was at that time, the officer made contact with the front passenger who told the officer that the child in the back seat was two years old.