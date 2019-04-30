× Bedford County man sentenced to prison after being found with 300 grams of methamphetamine, pistol in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Bedford County man will serve up to 11 years in prison after being found with 300 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded pistol last year.

Adam Lawson, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to felony gun charges, possession with intent to deliver meth and other related counts.

Then, he was sentenced to serve between 5½ to 11 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Lawson, who was already a convicted felon, had a 9mm pistol and the 11-ounce meth stash when he was stopped by police on River Road at Long Lane on September 23, 2018.

Now, he will serve time.