× Bye-bye, Boomer: York Revolution’s ‘team dog’ will retire at the end of the 2019 season

YORK — Boomer, the “team dog” of the York Revolution, will retire at the end of the Revs’ 2019 season, the team announced this week.

The four-legged ambassador came to the Revolution through the assistance of the SPCA of York County, made the announcement (through a translator) on Sunday at York’s first Bark in the Park event at PeoplesBank Park.

Revolution officials said Boomer hopes to see many more of his fans and his fellow furry Revs supporters at the remaining 10 Bark in the Park Sundays of his final season.

Revolution General Manager John Gibson, who first found and housed Boomer, said he fully expects the spokesdog to make frequent visits to PeoplesBank Park in his retirement years and welcomes Boomer’s assistance in finding the team’s next canine community liaison.

In addition to his many appearances at the ballpark, Boomer has spent the past nine seasons traversing the York County community.

As the namesake of Boomer’s Book Club presented by Harrisburg University, he has visited thousands of area students to encourage them to improve their reading skills by offering Revolution tickets and other great prizes from team sponsors.

Boomer also earned his certification as a therapy dog while serving as the Revs’ team dog.