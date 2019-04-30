Cooler day for Wednesday before temperatures skyrocket Thursday afternoon!

COOLING DOWN WEDNESDAY: Several waves of low pressure will be dragging warm fronts through the area in the coming days. As our next wave approaches, unfortunately the warm front will likely not make it through the area tomorrow. That front is likely to get hung up just off to our south and west with temperatures in our neighboring states soaring into the 80s while we remain stuck in the low 60s. Cloudy skies tomorrow will likely make it a dismal day with the chance for a few stray showers mainly in the evening hours. It is also possible we see a stray thunderstorm, but given the cooler temperatures we should favor plain showers over thunderstorms.

SEVERE WEATHER CHANCE: The temperature change between highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be close to 20 degrees, Thursday being the warmer day of the two. Given plenty of daytime heating and a dry start to the day Thursday, we will be monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours. High dew points and a favorable track of the next wave of low pressure will put us in a good location for storm development Thursday afternoon/evening. We will be sitting in the warm sector after a warm front crawls through Wednesday night. Temperatures Thursday afternoon have the potential to peak in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the 70s! It will definitely feel muggy Thursday and Friday as well with the pattern of unsettled weather continuing.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: Despite the chance for just a few stray showers on Wednesday, unsettled weather continues all the way through the weekend. After the threat for severe weather Thursday, we are also monitoring a smaller chance for storms on Friday as well. While we look more likely to see more widespread shower development Friday, we could be seeing some strong storms as well. Showers hold steady through the weekend with a better chance for dry time by late Sunday and into the start of the next work week.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann