Dallastown, Red Lion JV softball teams come together to support player’s mom who is battling cancer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The JV softball teams from Dallastown and Red Lion came together Tuesday afternoon to support a player's mom who is battling cancer.

Dallastown sophomore Sydney Weinstein's mother, Elaine, threw out the first pitch prior to the game.

Elaine is batting stage three breast cancer and the coaches teamed up to do this after they found out about her diagnosis during tryouts in early March.

It was a special moment for Sydney and her mother.

"It really meant a lot to me because it helped me think of her during the game," Sydney said. "And you know it's more motivation, like, 'I got to win for my mom.'"

She continued, "I haven't been a part of a softball team in quite a while and just how everyone's accepted me and that they're backing me on everything and encouraging me it makes me feel really really nice. I mean I've cried about three times already this season because of it."

Elaine said, "It means everything in the world. You know, with everybody that I know with the prayers and everything that we've gotten. The outpouring of support, it's just been wonderful. It just shows you how wonderful humankind is."

The ball Elaine used to throw out the first pitch had signatures of both teams on it.

Donations to the American Cancer Society were collected during the game.