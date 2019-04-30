Eagles claim safety Godwin Igwebuike off waiver wire

Godwin Igwebuike plays in a preseason game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles claimed safety Godwin Igwebuike off waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

Igwebuike was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent most of the season on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster on Nov. 16, 2018. He was waived by the Bucs 10 days later, and was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 27.

He played in a total of six NFL games, five with the Niners, who waived him Monday.

Igwebuike, 24, played college football at Northwestern. He is the son of former NFL kicker Donald Igwebuike.

