Eagles pick up fifth-year option on QB Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA– In what can be largely described as a procedural move, the Eagles picked up the fifth-year option on QB Carson Wentz.

The move locks in a salary of over $22 million for Wentz for the 2020 season, and ties him to the team for an additional year.

Of course, Wentz, 26, is eligible for a long-term contract extension, and many believe he may receive that deal this off season.

However, the move allows the Eagles to enter the 2019 season with Wentz still tied to the team in 2020.

When he’s been healthy, Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, throwing for 10,152 yards and 70 TDs with just 28 INTs in 40 career games.

However, he has suffered a torn ACL and fractured vertebrae in the past two seasons, and his durability has come under question.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles proceed with Wentz.