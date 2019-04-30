× Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners agrees to revisit rifle deer season date change next year

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners has agreed with a House Game and Fisheries Committee request to revisit the rifle deer season change from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday next year, according to a news release from Rep. Keith Gillespie and Rep. Bill Kortz, the committee majority and minority chairman, respectively.

The Board of Commissioners voted 5-3 in favor of the change on April 9.

The release noted that the Board of Commissioners has pledged to collect data from license sales, hunter input, camp owners’ experiences and retailers prior to revisiting their decision.