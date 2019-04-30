× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (April 30, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll bring you the latest on a story that has been developing for days, beginning with the abduction of four year old Gemma Moats of Franklin County last week. Yesterday, state police arrested a twenty year old man in connection with Moats’ disappearance and an attempted burglary nearby. Moats was found unharmed after being missing for approximately twelve hours. You can expect more on this story First at Four.