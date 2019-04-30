× Man accused of urinating on individual while she was driving

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York Haven man is accused of urinating on an individual while she was driving.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 22 on Interstate 83, according to State Police.

State Police say 28-year-old Anthony Viera also pulled on the steering wheel, nearly causing the vehicle to crash.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, excluding Viera and the driver, police note.

Viera has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, as well as summary offenses of harassment and public drunkenness, court documents show.