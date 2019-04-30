× New Oxford man accused of using step-daughter’s debit card without her permission

NEW OXFORD — Police have charged a New Oxford man with access device fraud and identity theft after he allegedly used his step-daughter’s debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals and purchases while she slept.

Jason Staub was arraigned on the charges Monday, according to online court documents. He was charged by New Oxford Police after the victim reported the unauthorized transactions earlier this month.

According to police, the victim showed her debit card statement and claimed three charges on her card were made without her permission on April 2.

All the transactions were made at Sheetz stores in New Oxford and Gettysburg, police say. The first charge was a $30 gas purchase from the Gettysburg Sheetz at 4:22 a.m., the second was an ATM withdrawal of $100 at the New Oxford Sheetz at 2:09 p.m., and the third was a $45 gas purchase at the same store at 5:36 p.m., police say.

The victim told police Staub used the card while she was asleep and returned it before she awoke. When she confronted him about it, the victim reported, Staub allegedly admitted to taking the card once and kept promising to pay her back. The victim told that he did not have her permission to take, or to use her ATM card.

Police say they reviewed surveillance footage from the Sheetz stores that showed Staub using the card to make the transactions.