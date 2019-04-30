Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican seared Scallops & Salmon w Roasted Pineapple Pinã Colada Veggies

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Jamaican seared Scallops & Salmon w Roasted Pineapple Pinã Colada Veggies served along w Red Beans & Rice
Jerk Marinade:
3 tbsp Garlic – fresh chopped
1 1/2 tbsp Jamaican Allspice
2 tbsp fresh Rosemary- minced
3 tbsp Soy sauce
2 Scotch Bonnet Peppers – chopped
3 tbsp Honey
1/2 cup scallions
2 tbsp fresh ginger
2 tbsp fresh thyme
2 cups Pineapple- minced
1 tbsp cinnamon
3 tbsp brown sugar
2oz Olive Oil
Mix all ingredients in a food processor. Refrigerate until ready for use. Use as a delicious savory marinade and any meats or fish.
Pineapple Pinã Colada Veggies:
1 cup Green Zucchini
1 cup Squash - any color or kind
1 cup Assorted Peppers
1 cup Pineapple
1/2 cup Radishes
1/2 cup spring onions
Cut all veggies in julienned strips & sauté w garlic butter, then top w the Rum infused Coconut Sauce
Rum infused Coconut Sauce:
1 cup Pineapple Juice
1/2 cup cream of coconut (coco Lopez preferred)
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1 cup chopped pineapple
3 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 shot (2oz) Dark Rum
Cornstarch slurry:
1 tbsp corn starch
1 tbsp Pineapple juice
Stirred together
Combine Pineapple, Pineapple juice, & brown sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Add cream of coconut, shredded coconut, & rum. Bring to a boil. Add slurry & whisk well until sauce thickens, approx 2 minutes. Pour over sautéed veggies. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Peach Buzz
Deep Eddy’s Lemon Vodka
Peach schnapps
Peach nectar
Lemonade
Peach ring candy garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add all liquid ingredients. Shake vigorously. Top w peach ring. Cheers!
Lavender Mint Julep
Woodford Reserve Whiskey
St Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Lavender syrup
Fresh mint leaves
Club soda
Cane sugar
Powdered sugar
Muddle the mint leaves in your glass along w the lavender syrup and a sprinkle of cane sugar. Fill glass w crushed ice. Add whiskey, a splash of St Germain,& a splash of club soda. Cheers!