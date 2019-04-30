Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican seared Scallops & Salmon w Roasted Pineapple Pinã Colada Veggies

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Jamaican seared Scallops & Salmon w Roasted Pineapple Pinã Colada Veggies served along w Red Beans & Rice

Jerk Marinade:

3 tbsp Garlic – fresh chopped

1 1/2 tbsp Jamaican Allspice

2 tbsp fresh Rosemary- minced

3 tbsp Soy sauce

2 Scotch Bonnet Peppers – chopped

3 tbsp Honey

1/2 cup scallions

2 tbsp fresh ginger

2 tbsp fresh thyme

2 cups Pineapple- minced

1 tbsp cinnamon

3 tbsp brown sugar

2oz Olive Oil

Mix all ingredients in a food processor. Refrigerate until ready for use. Use as a delicious savory marinade and any meats or fish.

Pineapple Pinã Colada Veggies:

1 cup Green Zucchini

1 cup Squash - any color or kind

1 cup Assorted Peppers

1 cup Pineapple

1/2 cup Radishes

1/2 cup spring onions

Cut all veggies in julienned strips & sauté w garlic butter, then top w the Rum infused Coconut Sauce

Rum infused Coconut Sauce:

1 cup Pineapple Juice

1/2 cup cream of coconut (coco Lopez preferred)

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1 cup chopped pineapple

3 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 shot (2oz) Dark Rum

Cornstarch slurry:

1 tbsp corn starch

1 tbsp Pineapple juice

Stirred together

Combine Pineapple, Pineapple juice, & brown sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Add cream of coconut, shredded coconut, & rum. Bring to a boil. Add slurry & whisk well until sauce thickens, approx 2 minutes. Pour over sautéed veggies. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Peach Buzz

Deep Eddy’s Lemon Vodka

Peach schnapps

Peach nectar

Lemonade

Peach ring candy garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add all liquid ingredients. Shake vigorously. Top w peach ring. Cheers!

Lavender Mint Julep

Woodford Reserve Whiskey

St Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Lavender syrup

Fresh mint leaves

Club soda

Cane sugar

Powdered sugar

Muddle the mint leaves in your glass along w the lavender syrup and a sprinkle of cane sugar. Fill glass w crushed ice. Add whiskey, a splash of St Germain,& a splash of club soda. Cheers!