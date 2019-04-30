Pittsburgh man charged after he allegedly flushed grandparents’ ashes down the toilet

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man is accused of flushing his grandparents’ ashes down the toilet.

Thomas Wells, 33, has been charged with two counts of abuse of corpse and a single count of criminal mischief, court documents show.

Wells’ mother reported the incident to police on February 2, a day after she learned from a relative that he flushed her parents’ ashes.

She advised that Wells had been living with her for a brief time in September 2018 and on the 10th of the month, the two had a falling out. Wells allegedly flushed his grandparents’ ashes before he left the home.

Wells’ mother added that the ashes were in a box in her bedroom set up with a memorial.

After learning of the incident, she called Wells and confronted him about it. He denied it happened.

After the phone call, Wells reportedly sent his mother a text message saying that she will be in the same spot as her parents when she dies.

Wells now faces charges.

