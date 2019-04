× Police investigate shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

Police responded to the area of Market Street and Evergreen Street for a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m.

A witness told police that a male who was bleeding fled from the scene.

There’s no word on who the shooter is or that person’s whereabouts, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.