HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen and Market Streets, according to police.

Police say the shooting victim fled the area, and they’re currently searching for that individual.

There’s no word on who the shooter is or that person’s whereabouts, police add.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.