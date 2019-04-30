× Police investigating death of 35-year-old man in Orrstown Borough

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man.

On April 29 around 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Orrstown Road in Orrstown Borough for a death investigation.

A 35-year-old man was found dead, but there are no further details surrounding his death.

His identity will be released pending a death notification by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Police are asking that if anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact Pennsylvania State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.