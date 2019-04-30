Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz

Posted 5:02 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07AM, April 30, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on April 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the first block of E. Main Street in Lititz.

According to police, a vehicle that was parked along the street was struck by a small silver sedan, described as a vehicle similar to a Ford Fiesta.

The striking vehicle left the scene of the crash, and did not provide any information.

Pictures of that vehicle are above.

Anyone with information can call the Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393, or you can provide information anonymously by clicking here.

