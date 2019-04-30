Police: Man took money that wasn’t his from self-checkout register

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are looking to identify a sticky-fingered suspect they say took money that was left behind by another customer in the self-checkout lane at a Lancaster Walmart last week.

The incident happened at 1:08 p.m. last Friday, according to Manheim Township Police. They say the pictured suspect noticed the man ahead of him at the checkout register forgot to retrieve $60 from the bill dispenser before he left the store. The suspect approached the register, saw the money, and pocketed it, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.