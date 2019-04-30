× Police: Officers find daggers, drug paraphernalia in motel room of man evicted for setting fires

CAMP HILL — A Cumberland County man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say he set two fires in a parking lot of a Lower Allen Township motel last week.

Jemel Mixell, 27, was evicted from the Camp Hill Motel on the 3800 block of Glenwwod Ave. after he was seen using gasoline to start two fires in the motel’s parking lot. The motel’s management decided to evict Mixell from the property because of the incident and other factors, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

When police went to Mixell’s room to clear him from it, they allegedly found two 12-inch daggers with steel-wrapped knuckles in a vest on the wall, and a blue glass marijuana pipe on his dresser.

Mixell was charged with possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct, according to police.