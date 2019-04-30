× Police: Patient forced herself to vomit, spit on nurse at Memorial Hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 23-year-old woman allegedly forced herself to vomit before she spit on a nurse in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital Monday.

Shekendra Anderson has been charged with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court documents show.

Police were called to the hospital around 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a nurse who advised that Anderson shouted profanities and threatened to assault hospital staff, according to the criminal complaint. The nurse added that Anderson then placed her fingers down her own throat, forcing herself to throw up. Anderson then allegedly spit on the nurse.

Another staff member told police that Anderson was aggressive toward the Crisis Staff as well.

The officer noted in the criminal complaint that a large area on the emergency room floor was covered in vomit, putting staff members in fear of bodily injury due to exposure to bodily fluids.

Anderson now faces charges.