Police search for driver who hit and killed woman on Union Deposit Road

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Police are now searching for the person who hit and killed a woman on Union Deposit Road. Police say, 42-year-old Bianca Filippelli was hit and killed Monday night around 9:20 when she was crossing Union Deposit.

"She was found laying in the westbound travel lanes on the shoulder area near the curb," said Cpl. Zachary Fehrenbach, Lower Paxton Township Police.

Friends of Filippelli tell FOX43 she was headed back to her apartment from Giant when she was hit. She was taken to UPMC where she was pronounced dead. Police are now looking for the person who hit her and did not stop but, they also want to focus on the people who sprang into action.

"There were a lot of people who stopped and did what they could," said Cpl. Fehrenbach.

Friends of Filippelli says they are thankful people stopped to help their friend in the last moments of her life. Crossing the street where Filippelli did is not an uncommon thing for many people who live nearby to do.

"It's extremely congested and extremely busy area," said Cpl. Fehrenbach. "There are signs there to try and not have people cross there because it is so busy but yeah people do cross there."

Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV that was in the area at the time of the accident. However, at this point they do not know if that person was involved in the accident or even knew someone had been hit.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Filippeli's family to help cover funeral costs.