Police seek help in identifying suspected sticker-switcher at Target store in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman suspected of switching price tags on several items at a Target store on Fruitville Pike last week.

According to police, the woman entered the store, located on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike, at about 8:20 p.m. on April 25. She allegedly removed several price tag labels from items that were discounted and marked “on sale,” then placed the labels upon non-sale items in an attempt to disguise their actual value.

She then went to the checkout area and failed to pay the full value of the items, police say. The total loss to the store was $155.57, according to police.

When confronted by store employees, the woman fled the area, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.