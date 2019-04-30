Police seek identities of two men connected to retail theft of Dove products and crab meat

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals connected to retail thefts.

The two thefts occurred at Weis Markets in Lower Allen Township around 4:55 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

Police say a white male (pictured above) stole $210.48 worth of Dove products and crab meat during the first theft. He then allegedly took another $226.40 worth of Dove products.

Police note that the white male entered the store the first time with an acquaintance, a black male (also pictured).

Anyone who recognizes the retail theft suspect or his acquaintance should contact Lower Allen Township Police.