Police seek Lancaster man accused of stealing $268 worth of goods from Giant store

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 26-year-old Lancaster man with retail theft after they say he stole $268 worth of groceries from a Giant Food Store earlier this month.

Michael C. Gant is still at large, according to police. He was charged after being observed taking $268.28 worth of merchandise from the Giant store on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township on April 7.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gant should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401, police say.