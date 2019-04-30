× Police seeking vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash occurred on April 29 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

According to emergency dispatch, a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Police are reportedly looking for the driver and vehicle involved, but there is no information available about the make or model of the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.