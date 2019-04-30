Football: Where Are They Now: Closeup portrait of former Baltimore Colts defensive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti posing during photo shoot at home. Marchetti started the fast-food chain Gino's, and grew it into a 313 restaurant franchise by the time he sold it.
West Chester, PA 5/2/2016
CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
(Set Number: SI355 TK1 )
Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Baltimore Colts’ player, Gino Marchetti, dies at 93
BALTIMORE– A Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and former Baltimore Colt has passed away.