Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Baltimore Colts’ player, Gino Marchetti, dies at 93

BALTIMORE– A Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and former Baltimore Colt has passed away.

Gino Marchetti, 93, passed away on Monday due to pneumonia, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Marchetti spent 13 years with the Baltimore Colts, and was a team captain of the two-time champions in 1958-59.

He was described as a feared pass rusher, and one who helped change the defensive end position in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens released the following statement on Marchetti’s passing:

