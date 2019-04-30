× State Police: Lancaster County teen killed in farm accident involving mule

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of a deadly farm accident in Lancaster County, according to dispatch reports.

The accident involves a male victim who was working with a mule, according to dispatch. It was reported around 1:40 p.m.

Dispatch says the accident occurred at Green Road and Eagle Road in Peach Bottom, Little Britain Township.

Update, 3:40 p.m.: State Police say the victim was a 15-year-old boy who was working in the field with a mule. The boy was using the mule and a 3-inch by 21-foot long pipe to ready a field, police say. While hooking the pipe to the mule, police say, the mule spooked and began running toward a road. The boy gave chase in an attempt to stop the mule, but the pipe struck a guard rail, breaking the chain used to attach it to the mule. The pipe then struck the boy, who was running beside it.

The boy died at the scene, police say.