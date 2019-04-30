× Suez Water wells impacted by high chemical levels are now below the Health Advisory Limit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two of Suez Water’s wells that exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s Health Advisory Limit for PFAS chemicals (70 parts per trillion) and are now below said limit, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Coppersmith and Dupont wells — at the Dupont treatment building — had 131 parts per trillion and 168.1 parts per trillion, respectively, when the PA DEP took raw water samples. Following the installation and utilization of carbon treatment, the combined parts per trillion was at 12.89, the Pennsylvania DEP said.

The Pennsylvania DEP also re-tested water at the Conley Lane treatment building (Playground and Conley wells) which showed no signs of PFAS.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the treatment and results of additional testing,” said John Hollenbach, Vice President and General Manager of SUEZ. “Our mission was to act as quickly as possible on behalf of our customers. We are thankful for their patience, for the cooperation of the Pennsylvania DEP, and for our employees who worked tirelessly to resolve this issue.”

The Pennsylvania DEP noted that it took water samples from nine of Suez Water’s 10 wells. PFAS levels were detected in all nine, seven of which tested below the Health Advisory Limit.

Per Suez Water: PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are part of a family of man-made chemicals that have been used for decades as an ingredient to make products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water, and are extremely resistant to breakdown in the environment.

The water company added that these chemicals are considered a “lifetime” health impact, meaning you’d have to consume it over a lifetime to see health risks, as opposed to an immediate health harm.

Per the Pennsylvania DEP: PFAS and PFOA are chemicals that have unconfirmed links to health issues including liver damager, high blood cholesterol, some increases in kidney, prostate and testicular cancers in people exposed to higher levels, and potential birth defects.