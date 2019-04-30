Swatara Township Police, Texas Roadhouse will team up to raise funds for its Police K-9 Unit

Posted 9:33 AM, April 30, 2019

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Swatara Township Police will hold a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse next month to help supplement its Police K-9 unit.

The event will be held May 2 at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant at 3529 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, from 3-8 p.m. During that block of time, diners who show their server the attached flyer — either a printed copy or a file on a smartphone will do — and the restaurant will donate 10 percent of the cost of the meal to the Swatara Township Police K-9 fund.

