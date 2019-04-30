Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Police keeps the campus on lockdown after a shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in University City, Charlotte, on April 30, 2019. - Six people were shot, two of them died on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus. One person was taken into custody, according to police sources. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)

Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agency.

Two other people are being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two more people have non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.

One person is in custody, a city official said.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.

“Follow officer commands,” the school said.

Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.

An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.

Tuesday was the last day of classes, with exams to begin on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

