Two people arrested, charged following arson investigation in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have been arrested following an arson investigation in Chambersburg.

Tracy Dodd, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday. She faces charges of arson, criminal conspiracy to commit arson and solicitation to commit arson. Michael McClure, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with arson.

Dodd’s arrest comes after the investigation into two incidents of arson discovered at a home in the 1100 block of South Fourth Street on April 24 and April 26.

McClure was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the arson on April 26. No one was injuring during the incident.