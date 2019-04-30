Warmer and a bit more humid on Tuesday with a small chance for a couple thunderstorms

TURNING UNSETTLED THROUGH MIDWEEK: Tuesday brings warmer temperatures courtesy of a front barely north of the region. It’s a milder start for Central PA during the morning, with readings starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s a dry start, with light winds. Some sunshine breaks out, and it’s a warmer day. Winds remain light. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s! The humidity is up a touch too. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible during the latter portion of the afternoon in our southwest counites, but most stay dry. There’s an extremely low chance for a stronger storm that could produce some gusty winds, but most won’t see it. The night is quiet, with plenty of clouds and some hazy or foggy spots. Overnight lows are still mild, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday brings more clouds and cooler conditions. A couple isolated showers are possible. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s.

WARM & MUGGY WITH T-STORMS: A nice warm up boosts temperatures significantly for the end of the week. There’s still the chance for a few thunderstorms, but Thursday brings plenty of dry time and partly sunny skies. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels increase, making for quite the muggy feel. The chance for showers and thunderstorms is higher Friday. It’s not as warm, but it’s still very muggy. Temperatures reach the middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings more shower chances. It’s difficult to say at this time which is the drier day of the two, but either way there is the chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday brings the potential for showers as we track another wave. Temperatures are near 70 degrees. Monday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A couple late day showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, is possible during the late day hours.

-Andrea Michaels