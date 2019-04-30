× York Haven man accused of viewing, downloading child pornography

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York Haven man is accused of viewing and downloading child pornography.

William Zeller, 63, has been charged with three counts of child pornography, court documents show.

Police say they received Cyber Tipline Reports on April 4 where an individual was reported to have viewed and downloaded several pornographic images of apparent children in sex acts.

Further investigation revealed that the IP Address, shown in the reports, was from a resident of Fisher Road in Newberry Township.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at the home around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday and Zeller was subsequently arrested.