Cooler today, much warmer tomorrow as thunderstorm chances continue

Posted 11:07 AM, May 1, 2019

A struggle for temperatures today as a warm front stalls.

A stray shower or storm possible this evening.

THE REST OF TODAY: High pressure off of the New England coast continues to shove easterly winds into our direction. That will stall a warm front into Western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh gets 80s today, we get low-to-mid 60s by the afternoon under overcast skies. Morning lows stay mild, because of the cloud cover. We could see a stray shower or storm, especially south of the Turnpike. However, a good majority of us stay dry before a higher thunderstorm chance tomorrow.

A very low threat of severe weather exists Thursday.

WARMER, THUNDERSTORMS: Temperatures soar into the low-80s for many of us Thursday. However, that will raise our shower and thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. We are under a very low risk of severe weather. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re currently at a 1. That could change, so stay tuned. Gusty winds are our main concern in any thunderstorms for Thursday. We keep shower chances in for Friday with temperatures in the 70s. A very low threat of severe weather exists that day, too, but just south of the Mason-Dixon with current forecast guidance. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy and make sure to check on-air and online for updates.

Shower and thunderstorm chances persist through the weekend.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We get a bit of a mixed bag for the weekend. We stay mild, with afternoon temperatures near 70-degrees. However, we keep shower chances off-and-on both days. By no means will either day be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy heading into the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

