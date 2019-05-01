Cooler with plenty of clouds on Wednesday, along with the chance for a few light showers

COOLER WEDNESDAY WITH CLOUDS: Cooler temperatures are ahead for Wednesday now that a cold front has shifted south of Central PA. It’s still a fairly mild start to the day, with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s plenty of clouds, perhaps some haze and an isolated shower or two. Skies stay overcast through the rest of the day. Although a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most should stay dry. Humidity levels are down a bit. Temperatures only reach the lower to middle 60s due to all of the cloud cover. The front lifts north later during the day, so humidity level start to increase. This trend continues through the night. Areas of haze and fog are possible late, in addition to a few more light showers. Overnight lows fall into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

WARM & MUGGY WITH T-STORMS: A nice warm up boosts temperatures significantly for the end of the week. There’s still the chance for afternoon thunderstorms, but Thursday brings plenty of dry time and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll be monitoring the severe weather threat, with the potential for damaging winds, small hail, and even a small chance for a weak tornado. Humidity levels increase, making for quite the muggy feel. The chance for showers and thunderstorms is higher Friday. It’s not as warm, but it’s still very muggy. Temperatures reach the middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings more shower chances. It’s difficult to say at this time which is the drier day of the two, but either way there is the chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday brings the potential for showers as we track another wave. Temperatures are near 70 degrees. Monday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A couple late day showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, is possible during the late day hours. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies as the next system meanders nearby. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels