Coroner identifies 73-year-old woman killed in West Manchester Township fire

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County — Update: A 73-year-old woman was killed in Wednesday afternoon’s fire in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fire broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of West Philadelphia Street.

The coroner’s office said that Linda Aponte was found unconscious inside the home and was not able to be revived.

Previous: The York County Coroner’s office is at the scene of a house fire in West Manchester Township.

Flames broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of West Philadelphia Street.

It is unclear how the fire started.